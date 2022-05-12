American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,141 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $305.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $650.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $279.56 and a 1-year high of $432.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

