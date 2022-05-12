American Century Companies Inc. Sells 232,670 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of ALK opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

