American Century Companies Inc. Sells 836,315 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

