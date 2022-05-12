Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $41,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 164,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 39,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

