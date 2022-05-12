Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

