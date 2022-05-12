AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

