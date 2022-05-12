AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AppFolio by 775.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of APPF opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,742.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

