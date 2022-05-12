Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,453 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 104,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average is $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

