Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,830,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,153,700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Apple worth $11,156,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

