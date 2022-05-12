Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.