Austin Russell Purchases 300,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $220,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 60.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

