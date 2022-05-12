AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 722.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 0.7% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.21% of AutoZone worth $92,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,930.98 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,032.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,967.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

