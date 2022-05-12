B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 47,649 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,208,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

