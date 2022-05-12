B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 47,649 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,208,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,923.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AREN stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.40.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Arena Group stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,592,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,740,000. The Arena Group makes up about 8.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 25.79% of The Arena Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AREN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Arena Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

