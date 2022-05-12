Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 471.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 847,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 473,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,574,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,494,000 after purchasing an additional 569,501 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

