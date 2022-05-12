Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

