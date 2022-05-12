Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Banner worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BANR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.