Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 541.2% in April

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 541.2% from the April 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

