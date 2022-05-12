C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW opened at $108.27 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

