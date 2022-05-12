Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.

CABO opened at $1,067.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,390.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,567.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,067.00 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cable One by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

