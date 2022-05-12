California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

