Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,815 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 53,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.02.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.