Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,130 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EARN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of EARN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.