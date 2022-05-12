Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,062,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 72,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 2,298,401 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

