Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Citius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CTXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXR. Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

