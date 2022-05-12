Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,250 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Cipher Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.