Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,250 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.