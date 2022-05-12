Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,021 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

