Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,049 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFVI opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech.

