Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,094 CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CTT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

