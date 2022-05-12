Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $123,000 Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

