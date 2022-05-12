Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $150,000 Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MoneyGram International by 148.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI opened at $9.81 on Thursday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.31 million, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

