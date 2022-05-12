Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period.

NRO stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

