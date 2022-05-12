Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.74. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

