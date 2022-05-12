Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 419.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 540.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $1.01 on Thursday. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 72.67% and a negative return on equity of 193.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYRE. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

