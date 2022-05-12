Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $160,000 Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

