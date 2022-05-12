Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GAN by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GAN by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAN. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

