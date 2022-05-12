Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

