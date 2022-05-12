Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,297 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

APPH stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.