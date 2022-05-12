Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,910 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 509.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EZPW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $391.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

