Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,934 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

