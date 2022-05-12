Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,597 Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

