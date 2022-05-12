Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1,136.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 174,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 160,403 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $1.33 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.22.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

