Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.