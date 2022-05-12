Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,156 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,710,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 161,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.