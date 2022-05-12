Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,194 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

