Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 38,670 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 38,670 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SD stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.40.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 60.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

