Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,769 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Coty by 263.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

