Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 358,706 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BKCC opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

