Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $145,000 Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $158,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DPG opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

