Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $156,000 Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,337 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AFB stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

